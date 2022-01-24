Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life
Actor and entrepreneur Kate Hudson joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY and talks about being a mother to a teen, a tween and a toddler. “I don’t know how it happened, but it happened fast,” she says. She also discusses her new nutritional company INBLOOM, which she created to “support women in a way that was fun and easy and accessible.”Jan. 24, 2022
