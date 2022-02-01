IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with pork and chive dumplings and spicy steak

    Kate Beckinsale reveals her go-to beauty secret

Kate Beckinsale reveals her go-to beauty secret

In an upcoming episode of “Shop Today with Jill Martin,” Kate Beckinsale shares the unique, and inexpensive, beauty secret she can’t live without. “Shop TODAY with Jill Martin” streams Thursday, February 3rd at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on TODAY All Day.Feb. 1, 2022

