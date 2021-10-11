Karla Gallardo on how she found success in the fashion world with 'fewer, better things'

When Karla Gallardo left a lucrative banking job at a top investment bank to start her fashion line, Cuyana, her family thought she was nuts. But her collection of timeless leather bags, clothing and accessories proved she had her finger on the pulse especially when Meghan Markle was spotted with her bag. She reveals how her father influenced her and helped her succeed. “I secretly work hard to make him proud still, even though I'm a grown up and have kids of my own."Oct. 11, 2021