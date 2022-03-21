Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges
Karen Swensen joins TODAY to talk about her new company “Life’s About Change,” which aims to highlight people who have successfully navigated change. She reflects on the change in her own life, including her husband John passing from cancer in 2018. “I feel like I’m living my purpose or I’m getting there,” she says.March 21, 2022
Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges
