Dreading spring cleaning? Here are 12 hacks to make it easier

TODAY

Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

08:32

Karen Swensen joins TODAY to talk about her new company “Life’s About Change,” which aims to highlight people who have successfully navigated change. She reflects on the change in her own life, including her husband John passing from cancer in 2018. “I feel like I’m living my purpose or I’m getting there,” she says.March 21, 2022

