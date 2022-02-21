IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Kanye West takes aim at Peppa Pig in latest social media posts

01:09

Kanye West has been blowing up the internet in recent weeks, but his latest feud has many scratching their heads. The rapper took aim at Peppa Pig after the animated character’s soundtrack was reviewed higher than his latest album.Feb. 21, 2022

