Kanye West takes aim at Peppa Pig in latest social media posts
01:09
Share this -
copied
Kanye West has been blowing up the internet in recent weeks, but his latest feud has many scratching their heads. The rapper took aim at Peppa Pig after the animated character’s soundtrack was reviewed higher than his latest album.Feb. 21, 2022
Sharon Stone says she was paid far less than Michael Douglas in ‘Basic Instinct’
04:06
3rd Hour of TODAY hosts answer behind-the-scenes questions
05:23
Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates Presidents Day
01:22
Morena Baccarin transforms into international arms dealer in ‘The Endgame’
05:47
Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’
04:14
Now Playing
Kanye West takes aim at Peppa Pig in latest social media posts