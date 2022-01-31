Kansas woman charged with supporting ISIS to appear in court
Allison Fluke-Ekren, an American woman charged with providing material to support ISIS, is scheduled to appear in a Virginia court on Monday. She’s accused of organizing and leading an all-female military battalion in Syria on behalf of the terrorist organization.Jan. 31, 2022
