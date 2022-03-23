Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more
06:18
Share this -
copied
Kandi Burruss joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her newest reality show “Kandi & The Gang,” which follows the ups and downs of running her family restaurant in Atlanta. She talks about making new music and filming with her family. “Sometimes when we’re arguing and the cameras turn off, we’re still mad,” she jokes.March 23, 2022
Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards
05:11
Now Playing
Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more
06:18
UP NEXT
Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list
01:47
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic
00:26
See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
01:14
Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award