Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'
01:05
Gold medal favorite, Kamila Valieva, failed to medal after falling several times throughout her performance Thursday. The 15-year-old has been at the center of controversy after failing a drug test in December. Now some in her inner circle are facing criticism for their treatment of her. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports from Beijing.Feb. 18, 2022
