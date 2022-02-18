IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

    01:05
TODAY

Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

01:05

Gold medal favorite, Kamila Valieva, failed to medal after falling several times throughout her performance Thursday. The 15-year-old has been at the center of controversy after failing a drug test in December. Now some in her inner circle are facing criticism for their treatment of her. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports from Beijing.Feb. 18, 2022

