Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

Following President Joe Biden’s speech marking one year in office on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. "If Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs," she says. She also weighs in on the 2022 midterms and voting rights, saying, “We, as America, can not afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy and, in particular, the right for all Americans who are eligible to vote to have access to the ballot, unfettered.”Jan. 20, 2022