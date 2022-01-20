IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59

  • Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

    01:12

  • Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

  • How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

    02:00

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • 2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

    02:53

  • Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb

    00:30

  • Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

    00:26

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

  • Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    00:20

  • Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken

    02:38

TODAY

Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

10:08

Following President Joe Biden’s speech marking one year in office on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. "If Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs," she says. She also weighs in on the 2022 midterms and voting rights, saying, “We, as America, can not afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy and, in particular, the right for all Americans who are eligible to vote to have access to the ballot, unfettered.”Jan. 20, 2022

Kamala Harris promises ‘severe costs’ if Russia invades Ukraine

  • Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59

  • Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

    01:12

  • Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All