Kamala Harris on CDC, COVID testing, voting rights
07:24
Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a wide-ranging one-on-one interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, discussing the progress made against COVID-19 during this administration and responds to why updated guidance on masks hasn’t been given yet as public health officials acknowledge cloth masks are not as effective as KN95s and N95s. Harris also talks about the focus on voting rights, saying, “I don't think anyone should be absolved from the responsibility of preserving and protecting our democracy.” She also weighs in on a talks of a change to the presidential ticket in 2024: "We are thinking about today."Jan. 13, 2022
