  • Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:26

  • Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 78

    02:15

  • Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks

    03:27

  • ‘Rust’ movie shooting: New lawsuit filed against prop shop that supplied ammo

    03:01

  • Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open

    00:30

  • Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators say

    00:35

  • GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    00:28

  • Winter storm to bring snow from Plains to Midwest

    01:34

  • Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked

    02:34

  • CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this month

    02:05
    Kamala Harris on CDC, COVID testing, voting rights

    07:24
    Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills

    04:53

  • How cold is it? See spaghetti, jeans, egg frozen in place

    01:03

  • Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store

    01:04

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

  • Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history

    01:27

  • The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later

    03:05

  • Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document

    01:55

  • Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death

    02:23

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a wide-ranging one-on-one interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, discussing the progress made against COVID-19 during this administration and responds to why updated guidance on masks hasn’t been given yet as public health officials acknowledge cloth masks are not as effective as KN95s and N95s. Harris also talks about the focus on voting rights, saying, “I don't think anyone should be absolved from the responsibility of preserving and protecting our democracy.” She also weighs in on a talks of a change to the presidential ticket in 2024: "We are thinking about today."Jan. 13, 2022

