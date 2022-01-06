Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend it
Vice President Kamala Harris marks one year since the riot at the U.S. Capitol. “We cannot let out future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes and pedaling lies and misinformation,” she says. “If we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand.”Jan. 6, 2022
