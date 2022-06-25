IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Juul appeals to federal court to end FDA’s ban on e-cigarettes

00:23

Juul e-cigarettes will remain on store shelves for now as a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on the FDA’s order to stop selling the products. In their emergency motion, Juul called it an “extraordinary and unlawful action” that would cause irreparable harm.June 25, 2022

