Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older

‘Grease’ prequel stars on how they landed the 'life-changing' roles09:32
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reveal new children’s book04:54
- Now Playing
Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older07:06
- UP NEXT
See Quinta Brunson join bridesmaid cult in ‘SNL’ sketch02:47
Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair on ‘WrestleMania 39’ wins04:28
Michael Che pranks Colin Jost with help of ‘SNL’ audience00:49
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ stars debut original song05:10
Women’s History Museum honors stars at 12th annual awards00:58
Matthew McConaughey set for ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff00:35
CMT Awards 2023: See the biggest winners and performances01:40
Justine Bateman speaks candidly on embracing aging07:29
Sunday Mug Shots: Fan gets a birthday hug from an elephant01:19
Michelle Williams on her new independent film and ‘The Fabelmans’07:48
Weekend watchlist: ‘Unstable,’ ‘Tetris’ and more!05:09
Kyra Sedgwick talks ‘Space Oddity,’ directing husband Kevin Bacon06:09
Phillipa Soo talks ‘One True Loves,’ ‘Camelot,’ go-to karaoke song05:05
See new trailer for ‘White House Plumbers’00:52
How Chris Pratt found his voice for ‘Mario’ role05:18
Chris Pratt talks Mario’s voice, acting in iconic franchises05:36
David Schwimmer gets a Paul Hollywood handshake on ‘Bake Off’00:59
‘Grease’ prequel stars on how they landed the 'life-changing' roles09:32
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reveal new children’s book04:54
- Now Playing
Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older07:06
- UP NEXT
See Quinta Brunson join bridesmaid cult in ‘SNL’ sketch02:47
Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair on ‘WrestleMania 39’ wins04:28
Michael Che pranks Colin Jost with help of ‘SNL’ audience00:49
Play All
Play All