TODAY

Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older

07:06

Justine Bateman joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about how she gets over the fear of getting older and how much she enjoys living without the pressure of worrying about her appearance. “Stop defending a brand that isn’t going to live past you," she says.April 3, 2023

Justine Bateman on people's issues with embracing aging: 'It's really about fear'

