IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Anthony Anderson talks ancestry, hosting ‘A Dream Delivered’

    05:30

  • Products you didn’t know you needed for an epic summer party

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Justin Thomas shares life lessons learned from dad on the green

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production

    03:20

  • Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

    01:55

  • 12-year-old girl saves 4-year-old boy after he falls into a sewer hole

    01:58

  • Jenna Bush Hager says she wants her kids to be independent

    02:49

  • What's on the menu for Father's Day? Try this banh mi recipe!

    04:46

  • Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters

    05:29

  • Sesame Street is headed for the big stage in off-Broadway play

    00:29

  • Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

    06:02

  • College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich

    01:13

  • Hoda Kotb ‘exploded into tears’ watching daughter’s dance recital

    02:23

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Russia's war creates orphanage crisis in Ukraine

    03:34

  • Watch: Teen grads surprise their former kindergarten teacher

    01:06

  • COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

  • How a national lifeguard shortage could impact your summer fun

    03:22

TODAY

Justin Thomas shares life lessons learned from dad on the green

06:24

Golf star Justin Thomas and his dad and coach Mike Thomas join TODAY’s Carson Daly and his son Jackson to talk about fond memories of growing up on the golf course and life lessons he’s picked up as he has honed his skills.June 16, 2022

  • Anthony Anderson talks ancestry, hosting ‘A Dream Delivered’

    05:30

  • Products you didn’t know you needed for an epic summer party

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Justin Thomas shares life lessons learned from dad on the green

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production

    03:20

  • Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

    01:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All