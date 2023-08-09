Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health

Hoda Kotb calls in while celebrating her birthday with family
After sharing his health and fitness journey in honor of his 37th birthday, E! News host Justin Sylvester finds out that he is going to be featured in the January-February issue of Men’s Health. Watch his emotional reaction!Aug. 9, 2023
