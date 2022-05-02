Justin Sylvester on coming out to his mother, embracing his true life

Justin Sylvester tells Hoda Kotb about how RuPaul inspired him to chase his dreams, saying seeing a black and openly gay man from Louisiana shine in the entertainment industry gave him the confidence to know other possibilities were out there for him. But, when it came to having that conversation with his family, he says it wasn’t an easy conversation. “It was a very unspoken thing for a very long time,” he says.May 2, 2022