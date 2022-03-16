Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop

Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland with the juicy scoop from Hollywood including that the Grammys will held in Vegas with performances by Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. He also talks Sandra Bullock’s new movie with Channing Tatum, “The Lost City,” and Bullock's changing stance on sequels. Plus, a look at Rihanna’s incredible maternity looks.March 16, 2022