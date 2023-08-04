DNA swab requested from Gilgo Beach murders suspect
00:30
Simone Biles returns to competition. Does she have eyes on Paris?
05:32
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.25 billion
00:31
Details of Brian Kohberger's alleged alibi revealed for first time
02:04
Image released of close call between JetBlue plane and private jet
00:45
'Cash over country': Sailors accused of sharing secrets with China
02:22
Trump pleads not guilty to charges in 2020 election probe
07:17
Tony Bennett’s wife, son talk final days: ‘The music never left him’
07:17
Riders climb down safely after roller coaster stops near the top
00:38
Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels
00:32
FBI looks for more victims after woman escapes cinder block cell
02:15
Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, announce separation
02:16
Watch UPS driver deliver hugs to his three young daughters
00:54
Delta passengers evacuate plane after tires blow out during landing
00:25
Gas prices are rising due to increased temperatures in US
02:07
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death
00:44
NYC officials scramble to find housing for asylum seekers
02:09
Trump set to face a judge following third indictment
06:18
Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'
05:01
Expelled Tennessee House members reclaim seats
00:29
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones won elections for their old seats after being expelled from the Republican-controlled state house. They were kicked out in April for taking part in a gun protest on the House floor days after a mass shooting at a Nashville school.Aug. 4, 2023
