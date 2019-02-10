Justin Fairfax faces call to resign amid sexual assault accusations 02:28 copied!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is denying claims from two women that he sexually assaulted them. Fairfax says he won’t resign, and the accusers, Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson, say they are willing to testify at an impeachment hearing. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for Sunday TODAY.

