Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a terrifying medical episode that started with “stroke-like symptoms” before being taken to the hospital. Doctors say she suffered from a “very small blood clot to my brain, which causes a small lack of oxygen.” NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
March 14, 2022
