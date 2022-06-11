IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murder

    04:45

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

  • Jimmy Fallon challenges Jay Pharoah to rapid-fire impressions

    01:03

  • Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover album debuts at No. 1

    00:33

  • Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

    00:56

  • Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

    00:23

  • See teaser for part 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ final season

    00:52

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes $600M at the box office

    00:31

  • Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in star-studded ceremony

    00:45

  • Author John Grisham on retiring: ‘I can’t see that day yet’

    01:25

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • BD Wong, Campbell Scott talk joining last installment of 'Jurassic'

    05:07

  • Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special

    00:54

  • Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

    05:32

  • Hollywood’s James Burrows on directing ‘Friends,’ ‘Cheers,’ more

    04:48

  • ‘The Munsters’ return in teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s remake

    01:03

TODAY

Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

02:21

Justin Bieber has announced he is battling an illness called Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has caused paralysis in his face and forced him to cancel several concerts. This comes just months after Bieber battled COVID-19 and his wife Hailey was hospitalized with a blood clot. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.June 11, 2022

Justin Bieber reveals he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, face is partially paralyzed

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murder

    04:45

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All