IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

    02:12

  • Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

    02:20

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

    04:05

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

  • Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested

    00:47

  • Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute

    00:22

  • SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeks

    02:32

  • Health officials tracking new 'stealth' omicron sub-variant

    00:29

  • 33 million people under winter storm watches this weekend

    01:26

  • Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases

    02:47

  • What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders

    03:31

  • Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner

    01:32

  • San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance

    00:33

  • EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals

    02:17

  • Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame

    02:31

  • Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winter

    02:51

  • Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments

    02:42

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

TODAY

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

02:01

Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement from the Supreme Court Thursday, clearing the way for President Biden’s first nomination. Biden’s leading contenders include Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Leondra Kruger, each of whom would fulfill a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY from Washington.Jan. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

    02:12

  • Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

    02:20

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

    04:05

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

  • Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested

    00:47

  • Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute

    00:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All