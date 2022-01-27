Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court
02:01
Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement from the Supreme Court Thursday, clearing the way for President Biden’s first nomination. Biden’s leading contenders include Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Leondra Kruger, each of whom would fulfill a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY from Washington.Jan. 27, 2022
