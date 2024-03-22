Justice Stephen Breyer on abortion ruling and possible compromise

Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry announce pre-Olympic match
Justice Stephen Breyer, who was one of the three members of the Supreme Court who disagreed with the majority opinion to overturn the right to an abortion, sits down with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker to talk about the decision and the chance that there could have been a compromise. “I always think it’s possible, usually up until the last minute,” he says.March 22, 2024
