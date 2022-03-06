Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union
03:59
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the moment Ukrainian professional soccer player Roman Yaremchuk was brought to tears by a cheering crowd, the video of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer that went viral after his bashful response to praise from President Biden during the State of the Union, and the awkward scene as three Wheel of Fortune contestants struggled to solve a puzzle.March 6, 2022
