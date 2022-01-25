Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor joins Savannah Guthrie on TODAY to discuss how her new children’s book “Just Help! How to Build a Better World” was inspired by her late mother’s focus on improving the world through public service. Justice Sotomayor responds to falling credibility of the Supreme Court saying, “One of the hardest things about our work is that there are no easy answers” and that all Justices “worry” about the people’s trust.Jan. 25, 2022

