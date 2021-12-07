Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting plans
02:05
Share this -
copied
As an ongoing battle over voting rights intensifies, the Justice Department is suing the state of Texas over its redistricting plan, saying it would discriminate against minority voters. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Dallas.Dec. 7, 2021
Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’
07:14
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding
01:41
Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto Rico
04:03
Morgan and Bode Miller welcome new baby daughter
02:43
Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedy
02:05
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court