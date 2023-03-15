IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 genius products for anyone who hates cleaning — starting at $4

  • Tax myths debunked: What you need to know before filing

    03:38

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthday babies: March 15, 2023

    03:13

  • Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings claiming boneless wings are nuggets

    00:54

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

    00:28

  • Dynamic pricing on the rise in unexpected businesses

    03:46

  • 17-year-old cheerleader goes into cardiac arrest during warm-up

    03:22

  • FAA holds safety summit amid yet another near-collision on runway

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    DOJ and SEC open investigations into cause of bank failures

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    US accuses Russia of downing drone over Black Sea

    02:50

  • Chicago firefighter loses wife, 3 children after house fire

    01:57

  • Your banking questions answered: How to protect your finances

    04:11

  • British PM Rishi Sunak on his relationship with King Charles

    01:27

  • Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional talking about her Oscar win

    08:21

  • Tiger Woods files to move dispute with Erica Herman into arbitration

    02:14

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell released from hospital, enters rehab facility

    02:11

  • SVB collapse continues to send ripples through banking industry

    03:25

  • Meet the woman on a mission to empower women through nature

    04:29

  • California’s reparation effort shines light on African American legacy

    04:19

  • What you need to know about the looming Netflix changes

    04:57

  • Biden addresses SVB, Signature failures: ‘Deposits will be there’

    06:41

TODAY

DOJ and SEC open investigations into cause of bank failures

02:57

The Justice Department and the Security and Exchange Commission have launched federal investigations into what caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The probes will include a review of any stock sales by bank executives prior to the collapse. CNBC’s Brian Cheung provides insight for TODAY.March 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Tax myths debunked: What you need to know before filing

    03:38

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthday babies: March 15, 2023

    03:13

  • Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings claiming boneless wings are nuggets

    00:54

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

    00:28

  • Dynamic pricing on the rise in unexpected businesses

    03:46

  • 17-year-old cheerleader goes into cardiac arrest during warm-up

    03:22

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All