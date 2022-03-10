IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your home for spring with up to 80% off bedding, towel sets and more

  • Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones

    02:42

  • Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring

    02:58

  • Escaped cow runs down California freeway, enters strip mall

    00:32

  • Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status

    00:29

  • ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber

    00:36

  • MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue

    00:28

  • Plane carrying Trump makes emergency landing

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Jussie Smollett to be sentenced after convicted of staging hate crime

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Major bomb cyclone to bring snow and wind to Northeast

    01:54

  • Governors push for federal gas tax holiday as prices soar

    02:46

  • Ukrainian maternity hospital bombed as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

    03:03

  • Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29

  • How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

    03:17

  • Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22

  • Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involved

    08:32

  • Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player

    02:33

  • Sherri Papini, charged with faking her kidnapping, released on bail

    00:32

  • Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

    01:49

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance found off coast of Antarctica

    00:32

TODAY

Jussie Smollett to be sentenced after convicted of staging hate crime

00:31

Actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, three months after a jury found him guilty of staging his own hate crime and lying to police.March 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones

    02:42

  • Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring

    02:58

  • Escaped cow runs down California freeway, enters strip mall

    00:32

  • Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status

    00:29

  • ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber

    00:36

  • MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue

    00:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All