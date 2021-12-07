IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step up your holiday style with these fashion must-haves — starting at $11

  • As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols

    02:20

  • President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin

    02:21

  • Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attack

    05:12

  • Michael Buble talks about his holiday special

    03:42

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special

    01:04

  • Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic

    00:30

  • Fertility is focus of documentary being executive-produced by Sheinelle Jones

    02:39

  • Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

    01:38

  • Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassment

    02:13

  • New details about Michigan school shooting emerge

    02:47

  • Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more

    00:53

  • Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing

    00:27

  • Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather

    02:43

  • Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense Monday

    00:20

  • Concerns rise that Russia could invade Ukraine

    01:28

  • US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    01:51

  • Omicron variant now reported in at least 16 states

    02:39

  • Bob Dole ‘embodied sacrifice,’ says presidential historian

    03:06

  • Nation mourns Bob Dole: Senator, presidential candidate, war hero

    03:34

TODAY

Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’

02:28

Actor Jussie Smollett is expected back on the witness stand Tuesday at his closely-watched trial after testifying Monday that “there was no hoax.” The former “Empire” star is accused of staging an attack on himself in 2019 and lying about it to police. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for TODAY from Chicago.Dec. 7, 2021

  • As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols

    02:20

  • President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin

    02:21

  • Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attack

    05:12

  • Michael Buble talks about his holiday special

    03:42

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special

    01:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All