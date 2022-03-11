Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail as well as an additional 30 months’ probation for his role in a 2019 staged hate crime in which he claimed to police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Police say this was a hoax, and late last year a jury convicted Smollett of filing a false police report. Smollett exhibited an emotional outburst in court after his sentencing. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY.March 11, 2022