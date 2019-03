Jussie Smollett’s lawyer not concerned FBI, DOJ are reviewing case 09:33 copied!

Tina Glandian, the attorney for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, tells TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that “we have nothing to be concerned about” after President Trump tweeted the FBI and Justice Department will review her client’s case. “To my knowledge, nothing improper was done.”

