Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appeal

Actor Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday night after serving six nights of his 150-day sentence. An appeals court in Chicago granted a motion that Smollett be released on bond while he appeals his conviction.
March 17, 2022
