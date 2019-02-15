News

Jussie Smollett case: Police question ‘persons of interest’

02:38

Chicago police say they are questioning two men seen on surveillance cameras the night of the reported attack on Jussie Smollett. Investigators say they are two brothers from Nigeria with ties to the "Empire" actor. NBC’s Ron Mott reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2019

  • Iran foreign minister: ‘Why should we trust President Trump?’

    01:18

  • UPS truck hijacker shot and killed in California

    00:48

  • William Barr sworn in as attorney general

    00:24

  • Amazon axes plans for New York City headquarters

    03:23

  • McCabe says DOJ discussed pushing Trump out of office

    03:02

  • Trump plans national emergency to fund border wall

    04:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All