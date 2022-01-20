IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • Now Playing

    Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

  • How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

    02:00

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • 2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

    02:53

  • Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb

    00:30

  • Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

    00:26

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

  • Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    00:20

  • Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken

    02:38

  • Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

    02:15

  • New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

    00:43

TODAY

Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

00:26

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers stemming from the death of George Floyd in 2020. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao are charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights. A fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty to similar charges in December.Jan. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All