Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death
00:26
Share this -
copied
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers stemming from the death of George Floyd in 2020. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao are charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights. A fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty to similar charges in December.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death
00:26
UP NEXT
Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents
00:28
Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine
10:08
Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures
03:02
Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule