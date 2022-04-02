Jury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot
The case of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan’s governor is now in the hands of the jury. The jury will decide if the men are guilty of conspiracy, facing up to life in prison for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, allegedly over COVID-19 restrictions. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022
