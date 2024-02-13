IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout 04:10
UP NEXT
Leo Woodall talks 'White Lotus,' new Netflix series ‘One Day’ 05:18 Michelle Buteau announces Season 2 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’ 05:36 What does the dating term ‘universal’ mean? 06:35 Gen Z are bringing back granny panties: Hoda & Jenna weigh in 01:05 Chiefs celebrate win in Vegas, Kansas City preps for victory parade 02:56 See how Jon Stewart returned to host ‘The Daily Show’ 00:53 Mecole Hardman on how he managed media tour after Super Bowl 01:19 Usher marries longtime girlfriend on Super Bowl Sunday 00:29 See behind the scenes of Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl ad 01:28 H.E.R. marks full-circle moment with Super Bowl performance 01:06 Usher music sees massive increase in streams after Super Bowl 00:22 Hoda Kotb on explaining Travis Kelce-Andy Reid moment to her girls 01:44 Here are the nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 00:52 Naz Perez plays a dating game with Hoda & Jenna 10:02 Pat McGrath talks Vogue, Taylor Swift music video, latest trends 06:59 Joe Locke talks making Broadway debut in 'Sweeney Todd' 05:19 Who will ABC choose as the Golden Bachelorette? 05:10 The anti-bride, babysitter chores, and other buzzy topics on today.com 05:03 Kathryn Newton talks bringing ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ to life 05:09 Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout 04:10 Actor and dancer Julianne Hough joins TODAY to share details of her dance platform called KINRGY that is all about movement and breath. Alongside Michelle Buteau and Michelle Collins, she also shows some dance movements to get your body warmed up. Feb. 13, 2024 Read More
Now Playing
Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout 04:10
UP NEXT
Leo Woodall talks 'White Lotus,' new Netflix series ‘One Day’ 05:18 Michelle Buteau announces Season 2 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’ 05:36 What does the dating term ‘universal’ mean? 06:35 Gen Z are bringing back granny panties: Hoda & Jenna weigh in 01:05 Chiefs celebrate win in Vegas, Kansas City preps for victory parade 02:56 See how Jon Stewart returned to host ‘The Daily Show’ 00:53 Mecole Hardman on how he managed media tour after Super Bowl 01:19 Usher marries longtime girlfriend on Super Bowl Sunday 00:29 See behind the scenes of Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl ad 01:28 H.E.R. marks full-circle moment with Super Bowl performance 01:06 Usher music sees massive increase in streams after Super Bowl 00:22 Hoda Kotb on explaining Travis Kelce-Andy Reid moment to her girls 01:44 Here are the nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 00:52 Naz Perez plays a dating game with Hoda & Jenna 10:02 Pat McGrath talks Vogue, Taylor Swift music video, latest trends 06:59 Joe Locke talks making Broadway debut in 'Sweeney Todd' 05:19 Who will ABC choose as the Golden Bachelorette? 05:10 The anti-bride, babysitter chores, and other buzzy topics on today.com 05:03 Kathryn Newton talks bringing ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ to life 05:09