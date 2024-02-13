Julianne Hough talks new platform KINRGY, shares dance workout
Actor and dancer Julianne Hough joins TODAY to share details of her new dance platform called KINRGY that is all about movement and breath. Alongside Michelle Buteau and Michelle Collins, she also shows some dance movements to get your body warmed up.Feb. 13, 2024
