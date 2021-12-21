Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expecting

Actress Julia Stiles came to fame in the teen cult classic “10 Things I Hate About You.” Now she joins Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about her role in the new animated series “Dragons: The Nine Realms.” She also discusses the baby she’s expecting, her second child: “It’s a little terrifying, because now they outnumber me!”Dec. 21, 2021