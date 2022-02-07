Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard
While all eyes were on snowboarder Julia Marino over the weekend as she took home Team USA’s first medal in slopestyle, fans couldn’t take their eyes off of the 25-year-old’s Prada snowboard. It turns out the board is available to purchase for $3,600.Feb. 7, 2022
