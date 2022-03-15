Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend
05:17
Share this -
copied
Actor Judy Greer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her latest role in the series “The Thing About Pam,” revealing what it took to get into character, and what it was like working with Renée Zellweger for the first time. Greer also shares the next project she wants to work on next, saying “I would love to be on an action movie!”March 15, 2022
Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland
04:02
Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'
05:55
Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot
01:40
Now Playing
Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend
05:17
UP NEXT
Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt
05:13
Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety