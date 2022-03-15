IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

05:17

Actor Judy Greer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her latest role in the series “The Thing About Pam,” revealing what it took to get into character, and what it was like working with Renée Zellweger for the first time. Greer also shares the next project she wants to work on next, saying “I would love to be on an action movie!”March 15, 2022

