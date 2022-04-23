IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Judy Garland’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes up for auction

00:49

A dress worn by Judy Garland in the “Wizard of Oz” is going up for auction and experts say it could sell for more than $1 million. The signature blue and white gingham dress can be matched back to the scene where Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in her castle.April 23, 2022

