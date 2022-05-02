IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

TODAY

Judith Light talks 'Julia', pushing back against ageism in Hollywood

05:33

Actor Judith Light joins TODAY to talk about her role in “Julia,” and the importance of actors pushing back against Hollywood’s standards for aging. “We are here and there are stories about us that people actually want to see,” she says.May 2, 2022

