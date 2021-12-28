Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
A judge has set a new hearing date to reconsider the 110-year prison sentence given a truck driver after a deadly crash in Colorado. The district attorney said the state will now seek a sentence between 25 and 30 years.Dec. 28, 2021
Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
