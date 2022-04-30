IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge tosses Blac Chyna defamation case against Kim Kardashian

A judge in California threw out a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian by Blac Chyna, who is suing several members of the Kardashian family alleging defamation and contract inference.April 30, 2022

Pete Davidson supports girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Blac Chyna defamation trial

