Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

A federal judge is set to decide a new sentence on Friday for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. In 2021, an appeals court ruled his 22-year prison term should be shortened, but there is no word on how much time could be shaved off. He was convicted in 2020 of hiring people to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.Jan. 28, 2022