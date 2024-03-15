Judge says Fani Willis can stay on Trump case — with conditions
A judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case against Trump can continue if she or special prosecutor Wade remove themselves. NBC’s Laura Jarrett and Blayne Alexander join Kristen Welker with analysis.March 15, 2024
