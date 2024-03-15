IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge says Fani Willis can stay on Trump case — with conditions
March 15, 2024
    Judge says Fani Willis can stay on Trump case — with conditions

    Putin expected to win 5th term in Russian presidential election

  Last call: Mike Gorman on being voice of the Celtics for 43 years

  1-year-old appears bummed he is getting older on his birthday

  Photo goes viral of couple working to save cattle from wildfire

  Airlines crackdown on what passengers can carry on flights

  Prince William briefly mentions Kate while honoring mom Diana

  Mishap in cockpit likely led to midair plunge of Boeing plane: Report

  Israel under pressure to allow more aid into Gaza

  Ruling on Fani Willis expected in Trump's Georgia case

  James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, found guilty

  Devastating storms in Midwest: Where is the system headed?

  Tornadoes leave 'devastation beyond belief,' sheriff in Ohio says

  At least 3 dead after storm system stretches across 9 states

  Hoda reflects on her experience revealing cancer diagnosis in 2007

  Formerly conjoined twins join TODAY to mark 1st birthday

  Family Dollar's parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

  Explosion at FBI training facility in California injures 16

  Watch woman react to best friend's baby news: 'I can't breathe!'

  Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

Judge says Fani Willis can stay on Trump case — with conditions

A judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' case against Trump can continue if she or special prosecutor Wade remove themselves. NBC's Laura Jarrett and Blayne Alexander join Kristen Welker with analysis.March 15, 2024

