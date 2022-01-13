IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Hit ‘reset’ for 2022 with picks starting at $10

  • Now Playing

    Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

    06:36

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

    01:45

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

    00:49

  • Prince Andrew suffers legal setback ahead of hearing in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

    02:34

  • Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

    00:27

  • Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message

    03:08

  • Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays

    03:51

  • CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections

    02:11

  • Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary

    02:10

  • William and Kate share their family Christmas card

    00:21

  • Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

    01:38

  • Prince William to be next host of Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ audio series

    00:35

  • Royal family back in spotlight amid BBC airing documentary and Barbados cutting ties

    02:20

  • New book delves into lives of Prince Harry and Prince William

    02:20

  • Author of new book about Prince Harry and Prince William opens up

    04:31

  • Prince William aims to connect emergency workers with mental health resources

    00:50

  • Why Queen Elizabeth's holiday season may look different this year

    02:59

  • Will Oprah Winfrey get Britney Spears for an interview?

    04:21

TODAY

Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

02:26

On Wednesday, a federal judge in New York denied a request to throw out the case against Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth. He’s being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked and forced to have sex with him three times when she was 17.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

    06:36

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

    01:45

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

    00:49

  • Prince Andrew suffers legal setback ahead of hearing in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

    02:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All