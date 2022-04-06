IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge dismisses charges in 2018 duck boat tragedy that killed 17 00:27
A judge has dropped charges against three men prosecuted after a tourist duck boat sank and killed 17 people during a Missouri storm in 2018. Prosecutors say the boat went onto the lake despite storm warnings and was swamped by waves.
April 6, 2022
