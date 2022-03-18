Maple mustard meatballs: Try this twist on a classic favorite

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with her recipe for a sweet and savory take on the classic meatball dish. She details the step-by-step instructions for forming and cooking the turkey meatballs, as well as how to make the maple mustard sauce and what you can serve it with
March 18, 2022
