Joy Bauer’s healthy twist on a custard toast recipe that's viral on TikTok

Joy Bauer joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share two variations of her own personal healthy twist on the custard toast trend taking over TikTok. Bauer shows her step-by-step instructions for a blackberry pistachio toast, as well as a kid-friendly sweeter version with chocolate bananas.
March 30, 2022 Read More
